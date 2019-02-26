McDonogh006
Buy Now

Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON--McDonogh 35 students Briana Franklin, left, and Jyran Rodney listen to their art teacher Villavasso in class before a dedication of the school's new 2015 campus on Cadillac Drive in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015.

 Matthew Hinton

I'm married to a public school teacher. I hang around public school teachers and their families, and I empathize with their spouses and children who make sacrifices because of the ever-increasing demands put upon public school teachers. Nobody works harder.

Jeff Sadow: Before giving statewide raises to teachers, Louisiana schools need to progress

Recently, opinion writer Jeff Sadow argued that La. teachers shouldn't get a pay raise unless they pass subject area exams. If Sadow wants his column to continue in The Advocate, how about he take an exam on the subject of New Orleans and public education? He seems to know a great deal about how he hates Gov. John Bel Edwards and his policies, but I'd wager he doesn't know much about public education in New Orleans. I invite Sadow to spend a day with my wife, or any New Orleans public school teacher, and then I'd be curious if he'd be willing to change any part of his Feb. 20 column.

Michael Homan

theology professor, Xavier University

New Orleans

View comments