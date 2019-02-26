I'm married to a public school teacher. I hang around public school teachers and their families, and I empathize with their spouses and children who make sacrifices because of the ever-increasing demands put upon public school teachers. Nobody works harder.
Recently, opinion writer Jeff Sadow argued that La. teachers shouldn't get a pay raise unless they pass subject area exams. If Sadow wants his column to continue in The Advocate, how about he take an exam on the subject of New Orleans and public education? He seems to know a great deal about how he hates Gov. John Bel Edwards and his policies, but I'd wager he doesn't know much about public education in New Orleans. I invite Sadow to spend a day with my wife, or any New Orleans public school teacher, and then I'd be curious if he'd be willing to change any part of his Feb. 20 column.
Michael Homan
theology professor, Xavier University
New Orleans