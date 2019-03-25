Michael Hale must have something on The Advocate because his letters are published regularly and they are off base 99 percent of the time. Having been responsible for hiring people at entry-level jobs, which are mainly the ones making just minimum wage I can tell you that a cart pusher at Walmart or a cook at Burger King or McDonald's cannot expect $15 can hour.
Not to say these jobs or not important, but they require no great skill set to do them. If you have one of these jobs, the answer to rise above it is education or being the best at that job, so management will see your skills are being wasted there and look to promote you. At most corporate America jobs the entry-level rate is set at corporate because these jobs are just that: entry level. These companies don't hold a gun to your head to accept the job. They will tell you how much it pays. If you do not like it, do not accept the job.
These days, there are too many openings available throughout the city based on the number of "help wanted" signs in businesses. Nobody at Walmart will pay someone $15 an hour to shag carts. This may offend some people, but it is real world. Educate yourself. Stay in school. Learn a trade. If you feel you are better than $7.25 an hour, show that to the employer by being better qualified to earn $15 an hour. Part of this is a sense of entitlement that the younger generation has today. They think everybody should owe them something. Also here's the truth about unions. They can only get you want the company will pay you.
The only things unions can promise is the ability to strike and not make a check of any size and the right to pay dues to be in that union. People may not remember, but back in the early 1980s, the Kroger's grocery stores were union, and the workers decided they were not making enough money and chose to go on strike. Do you see any Kroger's in the Baton Rouge area? No. The management felt that its people were making more than other grocers in the area and were not going to be bullied by a union to pay more in salary just because and closed their doors. Those workers were then without jobs and checks. So unions cannot do anything for you the company is not willing to do in the first place. Maybe Hale needs to reeducate himself on a few real-world situations and stop pining for Barack Obama to come back to the White House. Lord knows we do not need another eight years of that leadership.
Jim Munn
office manager
Zachary