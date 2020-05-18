In a recent inquiry to my primary physician's office, I was informed that I must exhibit symptoms for the lab in that office to perform a COVID-19 test. I do not know if that policy is because the office is relying upon a recommendation of the CDC or if it is an insurance issue or if it is unique to that office or even if it is a matter of the number of available tests.
Although I am not a medical professional, that nevertheless struck me as counter-intuitive to the desired result of stopping the spread of the virus by increased testing. It seems to me that doctors would most especially want to identify those who are asymptomatic persons with the virus.
People with symptoms generally would be quarantined but probably not those without symptoms. Shouldn't we be testing them?
CHARLES DAVIS
retired educator
Baton Rouge