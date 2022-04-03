Loss of their true origin, genetic history and social heritage — their own “chapter one” — is the core truth of being an adopted person. Society creates the scenario where adopted persons are explicitly or implicitly told they are ungrateful and undeserving of information about their own birth.
This lack of equality robs adopted persons of their identities, continuing to treat adopted persons as perpetual children without respect and dignity. It ensures that persons surrendered for adoption grow up without ever knowing their own “chapter one.”
No other group in society must make this sacrifice. Adopted persons should not be penalized simply because of the way we entered the world.
Parents who relinquished did not do so to heal or help infertile couples. The overwhelming majority of parents want to know what happened to their children and want them to be treated equally. They were not promised nor granted by Louisiana law lifetime anonymity.
Parents who relinquished have been reaching out to legislators to tell them that they do not forget their children and support House Bill 450, which would restore access for adult adopted persons at age 24 to their own birth certificates.
Secrecy and silence promote shame. We, the adopted, are told we are the “special, chosen ones” and there is nothing shameful about being adopted and how we came to the world and into our adoptive families. If true, then we have a right to be treated no differently than other Louisiana citizens.
Ten states — Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Kansas, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island — grant access and have had no issues. Louisiana should be next.
ELISE BATEMAN LEWIS
former board member, American Adoption Congress
Winona, Minnesota (Lewis was born, relinquished, adopted and reared in Louisiana)