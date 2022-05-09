As a 77-year-old male, I was deeply offended by Will Sutton’s May 8 column advising guys to shut up and listen in regard to women’s rights. In fact, there are so many issues with this column it is difficult to know where to begin. While most of his ranting is off the wall, he does make one good point when he states: “This isn’t simply about women’s rights; it’s about human rights.”
Exactly. It’s about the human rights of the life in the womb that is incapable of defending itself. The column totally ignores the “human rights” of the unborn child.
Life begins at conception, and to ignore this fact is to ignore the elephant in the room. When Sutton admonishes all males to “Shut up. Listen. Learn,” perhaps he should take his own advice.
BILL PRUDHOMME
retired engineer
Mandeville