I was born and raised in Baton Rouge. I've lived in Louisiana for 34 years. David Mitchell is wrong in saying that opposition to a proposed Formosa compound of 14 plastics factories in St. James comes primarily from outsiders.
Louisianians have long fought Formosa's attempt to build this 2,400-acre monstrosity — a mile from an elementary school — that would triple the levels of cancer-causing chemicals in St. James; bypass environmental regulations; and disinter the remains of formerly enslaved people.
Had Mitchell bothered to speak to anyone living in St. James, he might have learned something about this. Instead, he decried a "slickly produced pamphlet" opposing Formosa as evidence of outsiders engaging in "expensive pressure-group politics" as if locals don't have graphic design and professional printing skills. (And if thinks pamphlets are expensive, wait till he learns what Formosa spends on "pressure-group politics.")
In Baton Rouge, the Formosa plant violated federal environmental regulations every quarter since 2014. In 2019, a judge in the decidedly red state of Texas, described Formosa as "a serial offender," the corporation later settled a lawsuit with a $5 million payout.
The residents of St. James — and all of us depending on the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico for our food, culture, drinking water, recreation, and livelihood — are right to be wary.
One doesn't have to be a "blue-state environmental warrior" to have concerns about allowing this serial offender among our people, our sensitive wetlands, our waterways. It is high time that jobs and economic security be afforded to Louisianans without compromising our people's health, the health of our land and waters, and the health of future generations. We must stop Formosa.
JENNIFER WHITNEY
physician
New Orleans