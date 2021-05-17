In a historic vote May 6, House Bill 245 for pay transparency passed out of the House Labor Committee of the Louisiana Legislature without objection. If it passes in both the House and Senate, it will strive to help narrow the gender wage gap.
HB245 will allow employees to discuss or disclose their wages without fear of retaliation and will prohibit employers from asking about a job applicant’s salary history. These actions will most certainly have a positive effect on Louisiana women’s current and future earnings.
So, this bill is great for women as well as all workers and businesses. Studies show that workers are more productive and more collaborative when salaries are transparent. Businesses reap the benefits through less turnover, higher productivity and higher profits.
The National Council of Jewish Women, GNO (NCJW, GNO) believes that approving HB245 would go a long way to making fair pay practices a reality and we encourage our legislators to wholeheartedly support it.
BARBARA KAPLINSKY
immediate past president, NCJW, GNO
New Orleans