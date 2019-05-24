Over the past year, state Rep. Paul Hollis worked with Concerned Citizens of St. Tammany Parish, particularly with me and Gen. Carl Ernst in the development House Bill 261. The evolution of HB261 was the directly linked to the failed attempt in 2014 by the Senate Task Force to recommend the establishment of an Office of Inspector General for St. Tammany Parish.
Instead, what was approved by the largely stacked anti-OIG Task Force was legislation to provide enhanced additional oversight to the Legislative Auditor that would have authority to randomly select one to three budget items each year on an agency they chose to audit.
As time moved forward, with CCST’s efforts, indictments came forward on many other high-profile elected officials, including former District Attorney Walter Reed, who ironically went to jail on May 17, six years almost to the day that CCST launched the largest recall of an elected official in St. Tammany.
CCST understood the problem the task force faced in that state law did not permit a parish IG to follow the money into quasi-governmental agencies.
So the idea was to create legislation that did not mandate an OIG for any parish including St. Tammany. However, it put the mechanics in place so that if any parish ever decided it wanted an OIG, it would have the tools to follow tax dollars everywhere.
Seems like common sense doesn’t it? Wrong.
Hollis’s HB261 was sent to the Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs Committee, where St. Tammany had seats, which we hoped would be helpful.
Wrong again.
The knowledge and experience between me, Paul Hollis, Rick Franzo and Ernst would be a great advantage when speaking to the committee, we thought.
Wrong again.
When arriving at the Capitol, we were advised that St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister was in the Capitol flanked by her cronies from the Police Jury Association lobbying against HB261. Brister’s flip-flop on an OIG for the parish is a clear indication of her opposition to any effective means to discover or prevent fraud, waste and abuse.
As the committee hearing began, it soon became clear members would never support the bill. The committee was a circus act, with unprofessionalism, a lack of understanding of the bill's functions, operations and jurisdictions. Ultimately, we agreed to pull HB261 rather than having it voted down.
It was disturbing how HB261 was met with such resistance, as it was only crafted to put the mechanics in place and mandated nothing to any parish or municipality.
Louisiana was recently ranked dead-last again for the third year in a row on all quality of life issues, yet many of our elected continue to turn a blind eye to corruption, waste, fraud and inefficiencies.
Rick Franzo
CCST
Slidell