Cardies Walls, father of Sharree Walls, left, during a memorial ride and ghost bike installation Saturday, March 9, 2019, for bicyclists David Hynes, 31, and Sharree Walls, 27, who were killed by an allegedly drunk driver on March 2. New Orleans police have arrested Tashonty Toney, 32, for the fatal incident, which injured seven other people. Cyclists rode from the Chime Tree in City Park to the 3300 block of Esplanade, where the ghost bikes were installed and a service held nearby at Alcée Fortier Park.