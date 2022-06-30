State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, is reported to have said regarding the special session called for redistricting, “We did the right thing. … We deliberated as a legislative body and passed a map. We did what we always do.”
Amen and amen. They sure did. They did what (they) always do.
What will it take to change what we always do? This is not 1950, folks.
Our Black brothers and sisters have lives, too. They deserve to be heard as much as everyone else does. Little by little we have made progress: the Black person’s right to vote, legal acceptance of intermarriage; school integration, affirmative action.
And now, in the great state of Louisiana, we are back to ensuring the Black person’s right to legitimate representation?
To those people who are reluctant, I beg you to crack your shell of personal security a little bit. Get to know some of the Black people with whom you work, worship, learn … or simply run into at the grocery store. Please look beyond body color and see the person there. You may learn that you have more in common than you ever dreamed.
CAROL ALLEN
former school superintendent
Metairie