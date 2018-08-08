Amazing. Jeff Landry, Louisiana's top law enforcement official has come out against the proposal to require juries in Louisiana to reach unanimous verdicts in order to convict suspects in felony cases. This was done despite the fact that the resolution was promoted in the House by Judy Perry Martinez, of Louisiana, who is also the American Bar Association's president-elect nominee. She acknowledged that Louisiana adopted its nonunanimous jury policy with its 1898 constitution to “establish the supremacy of the white race.” This was done despite the testimony of Vanessa Nordyke, president of the Oregon State Bar, that her state's nonunanimous juries provision also had a history tainted with racism. Oregon is the only state other than Louisiana that makes felony convictions with nonunanimous juries.
A reasonable person might ask why the Louisiana attorney general would want to hold on to an archaic, racist law that has historically resulted in African-American defendants being 30 percent more likely to have been convicted by a nonunanimous jury than other defendants; and, with more and more of those decisions being overturned due to prosecutorial misconduct or DNA proof. I can think of a few possible reasons. I suspect that you can, too.
Brenda Williams
retired
Harvey