In November 2019 my wife and I, a proud Vietnam veteran, attended graduation ceremonies in Waukegan, Illinois, for 1,100 graduates of Navy boot camp. One of those 1,100 young recruits was our grandson.
This is a weekly event in Waukegan. Young men and women from all walks of life are willing to risk their lives to defend the flag of the United States of America, the land of the free and home of the brave.
After attending this graduation, it renewed my confidence in the great future of our country and our young generation.
GENE COHOES
retired plant manager
Covington