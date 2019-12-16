We are in the midst of the holiday season, and it is a great time to live in Baton Rouge. LSU and Southern have both made us very proud this year. Businesses are flourishing, our community is growing and my administration is hard at work improving the lives of citizens. This is a time of reflection and focus. I am blessed and honored to be the mayor of Baton Rouge and the president of East Baton Rouge Parish.
On behalf of all of the men and women of your city-parish government, I want to say thank you. Thank you for your prayers, your encouragement, and your passion to create a future we can all be proud of.
I am only one person. Without the tireless work of our city-parish employees, we would not be seeing the current momentum in our community. There is still a great deal of work to do, but we are moving forward.
During the next few weeks, we will see increased traffic and more people in our parish due to the holiday season. Please be prepared for extra delays in traffic. Plan accordingly. Lines in stores may be longer. Wait times at restaurants may be extended. But all is well. East Baton Rouge Parish is a crown jewel of Louisiana. With that blessing and status will come greater pressure and responsibility. My team and I are working to make Baton Rouge safer, more efficient, and a place you will always be proud to call home. My personal wish for you and your family is that you have a safe and happy holiday season.
Recent crime has rightfully moved focus to neighborhoods in our community in need of revitalization. For decades familial and systemic issues have contributed to these realities. I am not discouraged. Every person, every family, and every neighborhood deserves peace of mind and safety. In addition to my office, the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies are working to address this issue. It is worthwhile work and paramount to quality of life here in East Baton Rouge Parish. In the coming weeks, I will have more to say about this.
It is my hope that you will be able to enjoy this season of family, friends, blessings, and tomorrows. Merry Christmas and happy holidays, my friends. Please remember those in our community who are hungry, homeless, and in need of hope this holiday season.
SHARON WESTON BROOME
mayor-president
Baton Rouge