So at what point does a person have to be responsible for his or her own actions? When pulling a lever in a voting booth? When staying in a home/parish after being asked to evacuate due to a storm? When wearing a mask and gloves so they don’t contract a virus?
Too much has been left to the government. Sooner than later, John Q. Public needs to own it.
People should be responsible for their own actions and own decisions. The government can’t take the place of common sense, the government can’t save everyone and the government can’t be there to tell you what to do, who not to vote for, Sooner or later, you have to own it.
Society needs to wake up and be accountable for their own actions.
GREGORY GEOFFROY
self-employed
Youngsville