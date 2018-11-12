In 2009, after my career in politics, and other endeavors, I had the distinct honor to be appointed as the director of the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired. My first job after graduating from LSU in 1975 was teaching blind children at LSVI.
LSVI is a K-12 public school residential facility on Brightside Lane in Baton Rouge housing some 60 legally blind children from throughout the state. Many of the children there have multiple disabilities. Although the school has a total population of special education students, the school takes part in the same state’s public education rating system that East Baton Rouge Parish, Livingston Parish and all other public schools take part in. It has been rated an F school since the testing began.
After taking over in 2009, and with the help of Special School District Superintendent Kevin Lemoine, we put together a tremendous faculty and staff who were required to become certified to teach the visually impaired within three years of hiring. We had one goal and that was to offer a great education to these students and even though we were a special ed facility in a rating system designed for regular education, we wanted to not be an F school.
It is with great pleasure and immense pride that I recognize this great group of kids and professionals for obtaining a school grade of D, within 0.6 of a point from being a C school. Think about this! Let it sink in, these students read extremely large print or Braille, they take the same tests as other schools and are no longer a failing school. No excuses, just hard work and dedication.
Congratulations to the students and staff of the LSVI Trojans!
Bobby Simpson
retired educator, Baton Rouge mayor-president
