The fingertips of St. Francisville's Mackenzi Rogers, 7, feel the raised braille dot letters embossed on paper, during a proofreading test segment in the Louisiana Regional Braille Challenge, for which over fifty blind and visually impaired students from across the state gathered at the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired to test their skill, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. At right is Geismar's Noah Tantzen, 6. Other categories included reading comprehension, writing speed and accuracy, spelling, and reading tactile charts and graphs.The winner, Denham Springs' Chloe Ashford, 17, has a chance to advance eventually to the national competition in Los Angeles. In one contest, for example, students read, transcribed and typed, using a device called a Perkins Brailler, which functions like a braille typewriter.The competition also is a way to show students from other parts of the state what Baton Rouge's LSVI campus has to offer, said school director Leslie Bello.