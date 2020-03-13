What short-sighted, shallow thinking Dan Fagan displayed in his March 11 column.
He wonders why all the hysteria about coronavirus with such a low death count. Is that how he decides his future action, by counting the dead?
Apparently quoting Donald Trump, he stated that we will have a vaccine soon. Every doctor and scientist has flatly stated that a vaccine is a minimum year and a half away. Is Fagan that uninformed? I thought that only the president would make such an uneducated and misleading statement.
Fagan further goes on to assert that virus scares of the past have come and gone without ever living up to their billing. Did he ever ask himself why that happened? Could it be because the United States in conjunction with other countries took action immediately when the possibility of a pandemic was realized? Is it possible that sending doctors and public health experts to the source of the virus in an attempt to isolate it at the point of origination was successful?
Perchance, did that swift response by competent scientists play a role in reducing the spread of those diseases? Why are we not responding in the same manner now? Because we can’t. Our CDC has been hollowed out to to save money. We will see how that works out.
Fagan concluded, “Let’s hope that the same (meaning the threat never pans out) happens with the coronavirus.” I will put my faith in science, not hope.
JIM GRICE
sculptor
New Orleans