Once again, the federal government has punted, more like fumbled, the federal flood insurance program fiasco for a few more months to make it through the hurricane season. While it looks like the inevitable solution to the program's constant shortfalls will result in higher premiums, there is another solution that has been totally overlooked.
It is common knowledge in the insurance business that if you increase the pool of participants, the cost per participant will decrease as the cash reserves increase. This being said, the old saying of "Why buy the cow if you can get the milk for free?" can be applied. As long as the federal government continues to throw billions of taxpayer dollars at each catastrophe in an attempt to make people who refuse to buy flood insurance whole again, they will not take the responsibility to insure their property. A recent letter from a victim of the Baton Rouge floods proved this mentality. He was happy to receive a low-interest government loan to help him rebuild but felt cheated when he found out that if he had waited longer, he may have been eligible for free grant money. Because of the loan, he was not eligible for the grant.
I would love to have in my pocket the money I have paid in flood insurance premiums over the past 45 years, which was never needed, but the thought of living in south Louisiana, and not having flood insurance, has never entered my mind.
David Palmisano
retired communications worker
Marrero