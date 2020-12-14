Throughout my public service career, I’ve always held great respect for the journalists who cover the State Capitol. While we all have heard a lot about “fake news” at the national level, I think the local media outlets typically try hard to accurately report the facts in their coverage of state government.
However, on Nov. 28, this newspaper’s chief political reporter wrote a story with the headline, "Louisiana pays less for taxes and auto insurance, analysts say." In the piece, he cites an online, out-of-state analysis that put our state’s average auto insurance premium at $985. As Louisiana’s sole elected official charged with regulating the insurance industry, I can tell you with absolute certainty that the figure the reporter used has absolutely no basis in reality.
His source, 24/7 Wall St, says it used numbers provided by insure.com to calculate its analysis. But go to insure.com, and you’ll find an October 2020 analysis that puts the average car insurance premium in Louisiana at the more accurate figure of $2,389.
The reporter’s own writing from earlier this year also contradicts this latest piece. In an opinion column published on Jan. 4, he said, “It is true that Louisiana has the second-highest average premium price at $2,298 per year, or 58% more than the average national price, according to carinsurance.com and other comparison websites.”
So, if you were to believe every number cited by the writer and do the math, in 2020 the average auto insurance premium would have fallen by $1,313, or roughly 57%. If such a dramatic change had occurred, surely it would have prompted a front-page news story explaining this wonderful turn of events for Louisiana drivers.
The $985 premium is so wildly inaccurate that it should have immediately been met with skepticism from a seasoned reporter who covered the Legislature’s debate over tort reform at length. Furthermore, if the reporter had any skepticism, he neglected to contact either me or the staff at the Louisiana Department of Insurance to check these figures.
If the column were anywhere near accurate, it would mean that I lied to the half dozen committees before which I testified during the recent legislative sessions as lawmakers attempted to address this critical issue for Louisiana drivers. I know I am not the only Advocate reader who remembers a time when a newspaper’s political coverage included actual reporting of state government, not just a mere regurgitation of a questionable online analysis.
It is incredibly disappointing that The Advocate did not verify its reporting with me and the Louisiana Department of Insurance before going to print. The paper did its readers a disservice.
JIM DONELON
state insurance commissioner
Baton Rouge