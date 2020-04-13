“These are the times that try men’s souls,” Thomas Paine wrote during the American Revolution. His words are equally applicable today. In less than a month, COVID-19 has turned our world upside down: taking the lives of our loved ones, shuttering our businesses, and locking us in our homes. Louisiana has been hit particularly hard. The virus was clearly among us long before we realized. The governor was right to move quickly to contain the outbreak, giving us time to prepare. What we are missing is a clear strategy to reopen society and manage COVID-19 for the long-term.
COVID-19 is a fact of life now. Lockdowns will not eradicate it, and “flattening the curve” still results in a large population being infected. While initially Draconian restrictions were necessary, they are not a sustainable solution. Like the virus itself, the economic damage from these restrictions grows exponentially. An economic crisis is coming, and our present condition will soon become unbearable. Federal payments are a temporary stopgap but will not save us as unemployment skyrockets and the economy collapses. Lifting restrictions will increase the rate of infection, but free people will not suffer an indefinite lockdown. We need sustainable policies that will manage the spread of the virus while protecting the most vulnerable.
What would these policies look like? Most importantly, everyone needs access to rapid-turnaround testing, even those not showing symptoms. Extensive testing, along with contact tracing, has been proven to be the most effective method for containing the virus. Those who test positive can then self-isolate at home. Our stay-at-home measures should remain in-place only for the most vulnerable: those with underlying health conditions and our older population. This way we can focus our efforts on isolating at-risk individuals rather than the population at large. Finally, we need to maintain an increased capacity of our health care system to deal with a possible surge in COVID-10 cases. With reasonable effort, adequate measures can be in place by April 30 to begin lifting restrictions.
It is never too early to have a plan. We should not be held hostage daily by ever-shifting models built on incomplete data. Citizens deserve clear objectives and timelines that will allow us to plan to restart our lives and businesses. This will further encourage compliance with the existing stay-at-home order. We have an opportunity now to rise to the greatest challenge of our generation, and we must not let fear paralyze informed decision making. It’s time to restore the freedom and independence our forefathers fought for.
RICHARD NELSON
state representative
Mandeville