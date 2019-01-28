I have held my tongue/pen for a long time on the abortion issue, mostly from the disinclination (some might say cowardice) to get shouted down by the Choice Valkyrie hordes. But every once in a while a so-called pundit stoops so low to make a partisan point that his plumber’s crack shows, and in this case Michael Gerson’s opinion that “Pro-life social justice (is) corrupted by Trump” was the offensive display that I felt needed to be addressed.
Gerson’s ill-advised suggestion is that “The legitimacy of pro-life sentiment is demonstrated by its consistency.” In other words, a supposedly Trump-dominated pro-life chorus’s message is irredeemably tainted by supposedly Trump-aligned and Trump-dominated neo-Nazi hate messages of misogyny, “nativism” (huh?) and racism, and “the politics of abuse and cruelty”. What a screeching howler of the pot calling the tea-kettle black!
Please, Mr. Gerson, tally up the “serious cost” of misogyny (college date rape? comparatively lower female wages?) against 638,169 legal abortions in 2015 alone (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Tally up the “serious cost” of “nativism (sic) and racism” (oil pipelines through sacred tribal ground? the isolated cases of police-on-black shootings?) against even more (over 650,000) legal abortions in 2014. Tally up the “serious cost” of “the politics of abuse and cruelty” (the occasional separation of illegal immigrants from their children? the unkind treatment of assassins at Guantanamo? the bathroom issues of gender-bent folks [who, according to National Geographic, represent less than 1 percent of the world’s population]?) against the premeditated, paid-for-by-our-insurance-dollars murders of now millions of living humans.
Sure, sure: let’s not get tangled up in quibbling over what a “viable fetus” is. Let’s conveniently forget that the actual “Roe” of Roe v. Wade was a “social justice lawyer” set-up who came to regret her abortion and repudiate her role in the farce. But do not dare suggest that it’s the pro-lifers whose position is “inconsistent”; wouldn’t it be fairer to say that the Rainbow Coalition of universal tolerance, inclusion, acceptance, understanding, and victimhood screws the pooch of intellectual and moral honesty — oh! and let’s not forget “consistency” — by advocating the murder of absolutely defenseless children — the primary reason being that they can’t be counted on to vote Democrat?
Michael McGrath Duran Sr., M.A., J.D.
attorney
Metairie