Does anyone notice how sad it is for anyone to fight the Texas heartbeat abortion law — it just makes all the people around the expectant woman who all contribute to her terminating the life of her unborn child now complicit in the horror. It shines a light on all those who allow evil to be perpetrated but then shame the woman for "her" decision and how she got herself in the position of having an unplanned pregnancy.
It is finally making all those that are helping or even coercing the woman to end her pregnancy to now face legal action for participating in a crime against the woman and her unborn child.
We all had a mother who was pro-choice no matter her ambivalence, worry or fear about being pregnant and how she will parent the child. No matter how bittersweet and imperfect life is, we are all grateful to our mothers that choose to give us the gift of life.
MICHELLE JETER
nurse
Baton Rouge