For the past two months, the United States has been caught up in the throes of fighting a plague. We have become exposed, if not to the virus itself, then to the unending news with current regulations, statistics, opinions and projections.
A major part of what we are seeing has been the commitment and sacrifice of medical personnel, first-responders and many others who have given their skills, efforts and, in some cases their health and lives, to getting us through this pandemic. We have also seen expressions of gratitude and thanks to these people in the form of donated meals, flyovers, etc.
I fully realize that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over. But the work in hospitals, labs, etc., did not begin with coronavirus and will not end when it is controlled. When the problem fades away we should not forget these front-line heroes who will still be working to keep us safe, fed and healthy.
I would propose that, at the appropriate time, New Orleans consider a permanent monument in their honor. I can think of no more appropriate location than Lee Circle, where the work of these amazing individuals can be memorialized.
I hope that such a monument would act as both a thank you and as an inspiration to present and future New Orleanians. A reminder that they are surrounded by heroes who, when needed, step up and do great things.
DON SCHWARCZ
retired real estate broker
Metairie