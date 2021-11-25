As an LSU alumnus, I encourage President William Tate to follow the advice of LSU's first president, William Tecumseh Sherman, when he said, "The way to success is strategically along the way of least expectations and tactically along the line of least resistance."
Low expectations and low resistance for a meeting between President Tate and the Title IX plaintiff lawyers might provide a breakthrough victory to this matter. Once again, LSU was in the weekend edition of The Wall Street Journal (“Why Big-Name Teams Are Firing Coaches Before Thanksgiving”), and it would be a welcome change to read about the good happening at LSU, not the bad.
LEE MIKELL
fundraiser
Charleston, S.C.