The daily challenges we face during this global pandemic have focused our attention on the needs of those at home and in our local communities. All of us are truly grateful to the first responders, health care workers and essential employees in government and business who continue to work through these difficult times.
Among some of the efforts that often go unnoticed, however, are those of the dedicated members of the U.S. Foreign Service working throughout the world to promote American interests, values and national security. This year’s Foreign Service Day on May 1 honored these active-duty public servants.
As a retired member of the U.S. Foreign Service, I was honored to represent American interests and values in 10 countries over my 29 years of service, so I understand the personal sacrifices and unique challenges these hardworking public servants face in carrying out their duties on behalf of all of us.
This global pandemic struck at a time when the Foreign Service was already overstretched and understaffed and when many critical positions in Washington and at embassies abroad remain vacant. As we move to overcome the devastating impact of the pandemic at home, may all of us stay well and prosper, and also may something good come out of this frightening time that includes the support the Foreign Service needs now and for the future to best serve America’s interests abroad.
SYLVIA JOHNSON
U.S. Foreign Service, retired
Mandeville