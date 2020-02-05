At a private reunion at LSU's basketball game Tuesday in Maravich Center, former Tigers' coach Dale Brown jokingly tries to grab the jacket of Vanderbilt alum Bob Dudley Smith just as Brown did 44 years ago when Smith jumped over a press table to break up a fight between LSU's Wade Evans (far left) and Vanderbilt's Jan van Breda Kolff (not pictured). The fight ended when Collis Temple (far right) dropped van Breda Kolff with a flying karate kick. (Ron Higgins)