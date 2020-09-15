Infrastructure is a critical aspect of everyday life. It supports our transportation system and stimulates economic growth for the country. At the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, we are committed to enhancing the quality of life for our residents and businesses through our transportation systems.
Monday marked the beginning of "United for Infrastructure: A Week to Champion America’s Infrastructure," a week dedicated to bringing transportation organizations from across the country together to advocate for and provide education on the nation’s infrastructure. This year’s theme is fitting as DOTD continues to need more resources and funding to support Louisiana's motorists. In order to continue preserving our existing roadways and building new roadway systems, we must have a reliable and steady revenue stream. The state relies on a 20-cent gas tax to address infrastructure needs, though more than four cents is dedicated to the TIMED program. After this, remaining revenue goes to the Transportation Trust Fund to address our current needs, which has lost more than 50% of its value since it hasn't changed since the 1980s.
Since Gov. John Bel Edwards took office in January 2016, more than $3.6 billion has been invested toward infrastructure projects throughout the state, totaling to 1,452 projects and nearly 5,000 miles.
This fiscal year alone, we will invest an estimated $50 million in multimodal needs, which include critical projects such as the Mississippi River Deepening Project. While significant, this investment pales in comparison to the needs in our state. DOTD has demonstrated it can produce major projects across the state. Without a steady revenue stream, new projects will be few and far between as the funding from the 1986 gas tax will be primarily used to maintain the system that is already in place.
Louisiana has four of the top five longest bridges in the United States. And there are more than 13,000 bridges in the state and more than 16,600 miles of roadway. Five Mississippi River ports carry 25% of U.S. waterborne commerce, 60% of the nation’s grain, and 20% of the nation’s coal. Louisiana also moves goods over nearly 3,000 miles of rail line. We should build on these resources as opposed to being limited by disinvestment.
Infrastructure matters to our country, economy, and communities, as this is the gateway to providing access to goods, services, and traveling needs.
Infrastructure is vital to our economy, our everyday travel, and lifestyle. We often take these benefits for granted as we go about our daily lives. But, as the needs continue to grow, and the funding continues to dwindle, it’s important to take this week to realize how important and impactful infrastructure is to our daily lives.
SHAWN WILSON
secretary, Department of Transportation and Development
Baton Rouge