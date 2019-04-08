I read in this paper that Louisiana's U.S. Sen. Foghorn Leghorn, aka John Kennedy, is appalled, offended and very angry.
Senator, join the club, because I am sick and tired of hearing you talk like a juvenile delinquent.
The next time you’re inclined to use "whiz," or "suck," or "screw" in a sentence and you’re not in a pool hall, put a sock in it.
If you can’t say something intelligent, then at least omit the vulgarities. Voters may deserve the government they get, but the citizens of Louisiana deserve better than that.
Dave Meeks
retired
New Orleans