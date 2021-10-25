This letter is about the "new bridge" that will be built in Lake Charles. On May 6, President Joe Biden flew into Lake Charles to make everyone aware of his infrastructure plan.
He was there to point out that the city of Lake Charles could look forward to replacing the aging bridge in the background. I know why politicians (political panderers) do this. It's to bring hope to a region long in need of help.
They'll say all the right things, then go back to Washington, D.C., knowing full well that bridge won't get built in the near future. While a new bridge is needed, where is the president now? He's not interested in the suffering in Lake Charles because of two devastating hurricanes, his sole focus is the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that will steer this country towards socialism.
DAVE HEBERT
retired CNC operator
Lafayette