I am going to go out on a limb and do something that has seldom, if ever, been done before — mention Louisiana politicians and Albert Einstein in the same commentary.
The past several regular and special legislative sessions have produced excuses of constitutional restraints prohibiting the ability to deal with “budget deficits” — a partial truth at best.
The voting public should consider a couple of things before the next session begins. First, the “restraints” exist in the form of amendments to the state constitution. Amendments can be passed two ways — public vote from a ballot or a constitutional convention. Both of these methods first require a two-thirds majority of both houses.
What this means is that our politicians are either incapable of or unwilling to responsibly perform their jobs. They ask the public to let them off the hook by approving restrictions they put on themselves in order to eliminate making difficult, unpleasant, responsible choices.
Second, the budget process normally involves a revenue estimate first. There is no constitutional mandate prohibiting responsible budgeting. There is no mandate to fund all departments at prior levels. Sensible cuts to all agencies during the framing of the budget are allowed. There is no requirement to have a budget that exceeds estimated revenue. There is no deficit, and hands are not tied until a budget is passed.
We have people passing budgets that contain known, unnecessary deficits and include pet projects and other pork. Then they complain about being unable to responsibly handle the irresponsibly budgeted deficits due to self-imposed restrictions agreed to by the public. Now there is talk of having a constitutional convention to address the problem.
Where is Einstein in all of this? He is credited with saying, “The significant problems we face cannot be solved with the same level of thinking with which we created them.”
Fiscal responsibility in Louisiana will not have a political solution because fiscal irresponsibility has a political cause. For a constitutional convention to address the best interests of the Louisiana taxpayers, it will have to be comprised of nonpolitical, responsible, successful business men and women who believe in the lost concept of “the greater good.” What are the odds?
Bo Bienvenu
retired
Prairieville