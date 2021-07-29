The Advocate reported that hospitals across our state experienced a surge in COVID-19 patients with the arrival of the virulent and fast-spreading Delta variant, and only 22% of 18-to-29-year-olds in our state are fully vaccinated. The rates are not much better for middle-aged folks.
Let's get vaccinated. Don't make not getting the vaccine a way to support a political conviction, because it's too risky, maybe deadly; 99.5% of all COVID-19 deaths occur among unvaccinated people. Use other ways to express yourself that are more effective and do not endanger the health of loved ones, especially children, friends, neighbors, and yourselves. Consider contacting legislators, posting on social media, hitting the streets, and writing letters to the editor.
Whether we consider ourselves liberals, conservatives, moderates, or anything in between, I believe one thing we can all agree on is we want this pandemic to be over, and it isn't. So please, my Louisiana friends and neighbors, get vaccinated.
SUZANNE BESSE
retired state employee
Baton Rouge