I’ve closely followed the state's redistricting process, with Gov. John Bel Edwards arguing that a second majority Black district be created to reflect the findings of the 2020 U.S. Census.
From 2010 to 2020, the White population decreased by 6.3% while the Black population increased by 3.4%, now making up one-third of Louisiana’s population. Louisiana has six districts. I believe it’s around grades 4-5 where we learn that the fraction 2/6 is reduced to 1/3. The numbers perfectly add up.
Even more, we cannot ignore that Louisiana is diversifying beyond just Black and White. Louisiana is now 57.1% White, which means it’s 42.9% racial minority. We focus so much on the White-Black racial binary that it ignores everyone else. The conversation needs to start including all racial groups in Louisiana not only to reflect the increasing diversity of the state but also because everyone deserves equal political representation.
As of 2020, Louisiana is now 6.9% Hispanic (+67.5%), 2.3% Asian (+31.6%), 1.9% Native American (+87%) and 5.6% “some other race” (+219.6%). If anything, these data make Edwards’ argument for the creation of a second majority-minority district stronger, and hopefully the courts will deem the maps in violation of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
The data support that the state is changing, and politics, race and voting patterns are deeply intertwined. The least we can do is ensure fair, equal, competitive elections.
CHARLES MILLER
student
New Orleans