Barack Obama, Ellen DeGeneres
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to actress, comedian, and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, center, who becomes emotional during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Washington. Obama is recognizing 21 Americans with the nation's highest civilian award, including giants of the entertainment industry, sports legends, activists and innovators.

 AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Gordon Marc posted a letter opining his displeasure over President Donald Trump awarding a medal to Rush Limbaugh along with a list of other awardees that, in his opinion were more meritorious.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded by the president of the United States "for especially meritorious contribution to (1) the security or national interests of the United States, or (2) world peace, or (3) cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

Here is a partial list of the 123 medal recipients awarded by President Obama that Gordon missed:

Ellen Degeneres, War Chief Joe Medicine Crow, Joseph Biden, Sidney Portier, Steven Spielberg, Robert Redford, Robert DeNiro, Tom Hanks, Cicely Tyson, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Barbara Streisand, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities. None of them found a cure for cancer or brought about world peace.

MIKE NORTON

retired engineer

Metairie

