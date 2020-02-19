Gordon Marc posted a letter opining his displeasure over President Donald Trump awarding a medal to Rush Limbaugh along with a list of other awardees that, in his opinion were more meritorious.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded by the president of the United States "for especially meritorious contribution to (1) the security or national interests of the United States, or (2) world peace, or (3) cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."
Here is a partial list of the 123 medal recipients awarded by President Obama that Gordon missed:
Ellen Degeneres, War Chief Joe Medicine Crow, Joseph Biden, Sidney Portier, Steven Spielberg, Robert Redford, Robert DeNiro, Tom Hanks, Cicely Tyson, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Barbara Streisand, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities. None of them found a cure for cancer or brought about world peace.
MIKE NORTON
retired engineer
Metairie