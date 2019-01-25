As a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan of more than 45 years — and NFL fan in general — I watched the heartbreaking OT loss of your hometown Saints in the NFC Championship game. I remembered that this loss was coming on the heels of last year's disappointing and improbable loss in the NFC Championship game against Minnesota. I can commiserate. As the game ended, I couldn't help but wonder if the misery and dread you Saints fans will be feeling for years might actually rival what I — and my many fellow Cleveland Browns fans — have been feeling for 30 years. Never did I think it possible that another NFL team's fans would have to experience two as devastating and disappointing losses as Browns fans did in the late 1980s with Cleveland's dreaded "The Drive" followed the next year by "The Fumble," but I think it has happened. For what it's worth, I'm sorry for your misery. I was rooting for the Saints and your great quarterback, Drew Brees.
Michael Malec
psychotherapist
Jacksonville, Florida