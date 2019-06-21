Let’s be clear, tariffs are not a tax. Have you decided lately that you won’t pay the income tax? Or told the cashier not to add the sales tax for your jeans purchase to the sales receipt? Maybe you’ll pay your real estate taxes next year, but not this one? These are taxes. There is no decision whether you will pay them or not. A tariff is none of these. You go to Macy’s or J.C. Penney and see a shirt made in China with a price 15% higher than the shirt in the rack next to it from Honduras at a lower price. You can decide, "Do I want to pay more or less in buying a shirt?”
A tariff is an incentive much like the government tax credit for buying an electric car or solar panels for your house. You can decide whether it is worth buying that kind of car or solar panels. If you don’t buy the Chinese product, its manufacturer can decide not to use the cheap labor in China for its production. The tariff is an incentive for the manufacturer to begin making the product in the United States or Honduras — anyplace not China. The goal is to empty China of its revenue stream and technology industries — a big problem for a Communist country, that is, a government that tells you where you will live, how much money you need to live and what job you will have. Idle people are never idle.
Tariffs hurting industry? Show me a CEO on CNBC or FBN boohooing about tariffs hurting his sales, and I’ll show you a CEO looking for an excuse for why profits are not improving in his company. I’ve worked in production plants where changes in government regulations have forced corporate change. If the CEOs cannot make the change, they are out of business. So if you see the boohooing, sell the stock, if you own it, as fast as you can. Its value is not going to improve.
And let’s talk about the farmers. Their price for their crop is dropping because China won’t take it. There is an oversupply. For millennia, there has been a commodities market invented for just this reason. Here is where a farmer hedges his bet on making a profit. He knows the real price, and if the farmer is not hedging his crop, then his farm is a hobby for which making a profit should be of no consequence.
So when the talking heads on the TV scream, “Tariffs are taxes,” these are people with no skin in the game — propagandists for keeping jobs out of America.
Bob Kumse
chemical engineer
Baton Rouge