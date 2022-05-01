Louisiana lawmakers and Gov. John Bel Edwards have been discussing funding for a new Mississippi River bridge near Baton Rouge. The justification for building a new $2 billion dollar bridge is traffic congestion.
As we all know, Baton Rouge has a lingering traffic problem that, based on my opinion, cannot be solved with a new bridge. The current Interstate 10 Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge has four eastbound and westbound lanes and is adequate for current traffic flow. The traffic problem in Baton Rouge is a bottleneck problem on I-10 that is located on the east side of the bridge.
When you are driving eastbound on I-10 on the Mississippi River bridge you go from four lanes to one lane as you enter where I-10 and I-110 merge. This one-lane I-10 issue in Baton Rouge has existed for as long as I can remember, and I cannot understand how this problem has not been resolved. I have driven I-10 from California to Florida and the only place where I-10 is a single lane is in Baton Rouge.
My recommendation is for the state to fix the I-10 bottleneck problem, which will help alleviate traffic congestion and cost less than $2 billion. Fixing the bottleneck problem is cheaper than building a new bridge to nowhere.
K.A. ACKLEY
business development
Sulphur