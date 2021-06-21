Let's do the math on the article published June 12 regarding Sewerage and Water Board shutoffs for delinquent customers.
The article indicates that S&WB is owed $54.8 million from 25,500 customers. Some 1750 of those customers are commercial and owe $9.4 million, average owed $5,371. This leaves $4.4 million to be paid by residential customers, average owed $1,869.
The Finance and Administration Committee signed off on the idea of going after delinquent payments. I wonder. Did the board suggest going after the $9.4 million owed by commercial customers first? Or after everyone at once, including the remaining 23,750 residential customers?
What I find interesting is that no mention is made of the number of bills being contested, many in the thousands of dollars.
"Chief financial officer Grey Lewis pegged the total number at about 18% of the 136,000 customers." Is it possible that 18% of the billing is wrong? What if it's "only" 10%?
I wonder if anyone in the Finance and Administration Committee bothered to suggest that S&WB resolve their billing issues before they go after delinquent bills.
How can we be sure that bills are valid? Why waste resources tracking down delinquent bills when resources do not seem to be spent determining what it will take to properly administer billing? Seems like the Finance and Administration Committee should have a say on that, too.
"Given the nature of the issue and the political nature of it, we feel critically that board support is crucial," executive director Ghassan Korban said, adding that he wanted the board to "give us cover" should there be criticisms of the policy.
Maybe it's time to stop giving S&WB "cover."
JENEL HAZLETT
retired
New Orleans