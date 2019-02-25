Usually, it takes only a few moments of sober reflection to dismiss most of syndicated columnist Eugene Robinson’s thoughts as misguided. But his latest column (The Advocate, Feb. 19) appears an intentional attempt to mislead.
An apocalyptic fallacy is one that can never be disproved because, lacking definitive proof in the here-and-now, its adherents can always claim that given enough time, its predictions will be borne out.
The most instructive apocalyptic fallacy of history that compares favorably with today’s climate-change controversy was the dire population theory advanced by Thomas Malthus at the end of the 18th century. Malthus’s theory had all the trappings of science. Based on a contradiction between population growth and food supply, and bolstered by statistical data from the colonial U.S., Malthus argued that population growth would eventually outstrip food supply, leading to mass starvation. His theory caused great alarm throughout the civilized world, and encouraged reactionary schemes to limit population, even as late as the 20th century.
But it didn’t happen. The theory was a departure from value-free science because Malthus suggested that just because something could happen, it would. His theory could not account for all of the relevant variables that influenced population and food production. It underestimated self-checks to population growth engendered by rising levels of income. And it overlooked the dynamics of technological change, which, over time greatly enhanced the productivity of agriculture more than anyone could anticipate.
In the end, while widespread starvation did and does occur in pockets of humanity where regional effects, often political, dominate, the theory had and has no universal validity. Robinson claims “climate change is the biggest, most important story of our time,” but the same was thought about unchecked population in earlier times. Undeterred, Robinson wants the U.S. to “go big on climate change, or get hurt badly,” oblivious to the risks inherent in bold action based on uncertain premises.
Doubling down, Robinson misrepresents the truth by claiming the science is “settled,” ignoring the views and voices of prominent dissenting scientists; and he uses statistics to shock rather than inform. For example, he states: “humankind has increased the concentration of carbon dioxide in the air by a staggering 40 percent since the Industrial Revolution.” Here’s a bulletin for him: if spread evenly over the intervening 250 years, this amounts to a mere 0.16 percent increase per year. But in a land of Cyclops, everyone has one eye. Robinson winds up endorsing AOC’s “Green New Deal,” an economic fantasy that even her fellow Democrats have denounced. When “opinion” tries to pass itself off as “science,” serious mistakes are likely to follow.
ROBERT HEBERT
economist
Baton Rouge