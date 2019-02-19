Edward Pratt's column, "My Grandmother's rebellion, in a walk downtown," in The Advocate Saturday is a masterpiece of short story writing! One could easily visualize every step of his and his grandmother's journey down Third Street because of the rich details and the poignancy of his writing. Peeking through his beautiful description of their experience (which only occurred about four times a year), we get an idea of what those times were like for a young black child and his grandmother and yet he described such a joyous day full of simple pleasures with no bitterness.
Not being black myself, I can only imagine what it was like for a child, or his grandmother, for that matter, knowing that there were some stores or restaurants where you would not be welcomed.
He remembers and subtly describes his grandmother choosing a seat as near to the front of the bus as she could, her silent support of Rosa Parks, though he had no idea at the time why she did it. His story was a wonderful, beautiful one and, if nothing else, could be used in classrooms as an example of short-story writing. Here is just one thing he said about his grandmother's day, " … for her, it was dressing up, slipping in her good teeth and putting a fancy comb in her beautiful gray hair. On those days, she was my queen."
I have saved it for my grandchildren.
BRENDA ATKINSON
retired teacher
Baton Rouge