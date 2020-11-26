Every day volunteers go to a little pink house in Uptown New Orleans to do life-saving work.
They arrive bringing clean laundry or folded newspapers. Some bring cat food or litter. Most pick up cat traps to trap the multitude of unfixed cats in New Orleans that are breeding prolifically.
These heroes trap 50 to 60 cats a week and get them spayed and neutered via the Louisiana SPCA and Dr. Antoine Saacks.
Most of the cats that are trapped have dedicated "feeders" who start feeding one or two cats then over the course of a few months have a proliferation of breeding cats to feed. They realize that if something isn't done they will soon have 20 mouths to feed.
Some start calling local veterinarians and learn that spaying and neutering can cost $300 or more. Eventually, they find "Trap Dat Cat," a New Orleans Cat Trapping group. Our phones ring constantly for help with getting the cats spayed or neutered for a reasonable fee. If people can't pay for the service we will pay to get the cats altered so no more cats are born on the streets to suffer.
We need the help of the veterinary community to assist in offering reasonable spay-neuter pricing to stop the overpopulation of cats. We need volunteers to help trap cats. We need donations to help pay for the surgeries.
If you love cats help us reduce shelter euthanasia and intake of cats and kittens into our shelters and rescues. No one likes seeing tiny kittens on the streets.
NITA HEMETER
volunteer cat trapper
New Orleans