Students will act like young people because they are, as evidenced by the yelling of off-color chants by students at LSU football games. What is the excuse of the editors at The Advocate? I did not know what to make of the headline of Sunday's front page, "Afternoon Delight," except to assume there was some connection to the song made popular by the Starland Vocal Band in 1976.
Although most fans no doubt found the game an almost orgasmic experience, I'm not sure that was sufficient reason to use a song title that most understand has a sexual connotation as the front-page headline the next morning.
Louisiana received national exposure because of the Tigers taking it to Georgia in a great football game and also some attention for the unfortunate chanting by students. Thank goodness no one has picked up on the unfortunate headline in The Advocate.
It must be difficult to come up with creative headlines for our great Tigers, but surely you can do better than this.
Mercedes Doré
retired
Plaquemine