U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is the real hero here.
The rest of our Louisiana congressmen have proved themselves to be sniveling cowards who have put their loyalty behind a pompous ass who would never return it.
Shamefully, the Republican Party is no longer the "Grand Old Party." It is a sham and is no longer the party of law and order. Trump is guilty and they all know it, but they sold their souls to the devil, a devil that turned our country into a fascist state. The figure of Donald Trump is the ultimate symbol of fascism.
The millions of us who turned away from the Republican Party to elect Joe Biden will also work as hard as ever to vote against these Republicans in coming elections.
Shame be upon all their names.
ELENE BLOTNER
retired office manager
Metairie