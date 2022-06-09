Well, sadly, it’s official: New Orleans is and has been run by thugs and its criminal element.
The crime is unbelievable and worsening! Residents will leave for their safety and the safety of their families.
And those atrocious stunt car expeditions are just the icing on the cake, exemplifying total disregard and lack of respect and fear of the police. If the criminals are going to be that brazen, then the police have no alternative except to step up their own aggressive tactics and weaponry.
And the police should not have to be fearful of any repercussions as a result of their actions. Nor should they be restrained by the families or any other organization by these perpetrators. The police should be able to act and react to such criminality as deemed necessary.
We need to incarcerate these criminals with lengthy prison sentences and hold all of those accountable for releasing them. Hold the parents accountable, maybe with stiff and unforgiving fines.
We’re dealing with inhuman monsters. So address them as such.
LAURIE HESNI
retired nurse
Covington