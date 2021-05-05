The April 25 letter to the Advocate by consulting geologist Chris McLindon audaciously claims: “The coastal lawsuits are based on junk science“ — he argues that humans have no role in wetland loss.
Tout au contraire. The total length of oil and gas canals in Louisiana’s coast is enough to go to Switzerland and back; dredged materials that created canals are piled up 3 to 12 feet high on either side, blocking water flowing into and out of the wetlands, causing immediate losses; land loss in deltaic marshes is high where there are canals, and not much where there are none.
The exceptions to this trend at the tip of the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers is that land area size is controlled by a sediment supply fluctuating over the last 200 years by clearing forests, plowing, ditching, dams and successful soil conservation. The direct footprint of the canal is about 8% to 12% of this loss, but the indirect losses are multiples of that.
The net land loss on Louisiana’s coast went up and down with dredging over the last hundred years and has been gaining a football field every 31 minutes since 2010 as the wetland permits declined precipitously — yes, gaining.
When soil subsidence from fluid withdrawal is high enough then plants are flooded and ponds form. State and federal agencies, academics and businesses have agreed with these conclusions for decades. This is not junk science but what is seen flying over the marsh, or in GoogleEarth — Louisiana’s equivalent of the Aral Sea formed in our lifetime. Restore wetlands by dealing with these canals and spoil banks.
R. EUGENE TURNER
scientist
Baton Rouge