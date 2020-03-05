On Monday morning, I claimed my aisle seat (4C), took out papers to grade and started working while the Southwest flight from San Diego to New Orleans continued boarding. Before long, I heard a voice saying, “Is that seat taken,” referring, I supposed, to the window seat (because nobody really wants the middle seat). I look up, and it’s him. Drew Brees. Our Drew Brees. The best NFL quarterback — ever. And, he wanted to sit by me.

I stood, allowed him in what I’ll affectionately refer to as “our row,” and sat back down.

What happened next?

In my mind, we became fast friends. He noticed that I was grading papers and asked about my work. I shared clever insights about his foundation. Heck, he even offered to be a guest speaker for my students. People seated around us seemed jealous of our instant connection.

But that never happened. If I’m being honest, the experience was a bit anticlimactic. I just could never bring myself to say a word to Drew. Not hello. Not nice hat. Not even a WhoDat.

I just felt bad for Drew. The poor guy must be constantly approached by fans. Wouldn’t it be nice, I mused, if he could just relax on the flight?

But if I had said something — if I could have mustered up the courage — this is what I would have said.

Thanks for your leadership — the Saints, and the city, became winners when you came to town.

Thanks for your character. Your concern for your adopted hometown is greatly appreciated and admired. You are a role model for people of all ages.

And, of course, the Super Bowl. Super Bowl XLIV! My husband and son went to Miami to see that game and it is now, and will always be, one of the best memories of their lives. So, thanks for that too.

But most of all, most importantly. Thanks for choosing us. Our people. Our culture. Our hometown. We sure hope you stay a long, long time.

DEE FUCHS

lecturer, Tulane University A.B. Freeman School of Business

New Orleans