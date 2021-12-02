When I attended LSU's law school — more than 50 years ago — we studied Louisiana criminal statutes. These statutes allowed for nonunanimous jury verdicts. When I became a lawyer, it was clear to me that many of Louisiana’s criminal statutes disproportionately impacted the poor, minorities, and those who were not well connected. I became a lawyer with the hope that this could change.
When you become a lawyer, you take a vow to uphold the U.S. and Louisiana constitutions, and state laws. I took a similar vow when I became a judge more than 35 years ago. I took another when I joined the Louisiana Supreme Court. It was not until the litigation around Ramos v. Louisiana and Maxie v. Louisiana that I finally saw in black and white that nonunanimous jury verdicts were designed with racist intent.
There are those across the state who have resisted repairing this great harm, citing time and cost. But the cost of granting new trials to those convicted by non-unanimous juries pales in comparison to the long-term societal cost of perpetuating — by inaction — a cynicism and deep mistrust of Louisiana’s criminal justice system that failed to provide fundamental fairness and equal protection promised to every citizen.
The Equal Justice Task Force, established last year by the Legislature, will address “formulating a method to enable the judicial system of Louisiana and the Department of Public Safety and Corrections to ensure the equal application of laws as such laws relate to individuals who may have been subjected to a miscarriage of justice due to the non-unanimous jury verdict law in Louisiana.”
There is no principled or moral justification to continue to allow more than 1,500 of our fellow Louisianans to be denied fair trials. Over the course of those more than 120 years, there were many people harmed by this racist practice who are now deceased and will never see relief. But we can do something for those who are still in Louisiana’s prisons. It is never too late to do the right thing.
BERNETTE JOHNSON
former chief justice, Louisiana Supreme Court
New Orleans