New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu hugs jackie Madison Brown, whose brother Ronald Madison was killed by New Orleans Police on Danziger Bridge after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, after the mayor held a press conference to announce the settlements in the civil rights cases stemming from several New Orleans Police Department-involved incidents surrounding Hurricane Katrina at Xavier University's St. Katharine Drexel Chapel in New Orleans, La. Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. The city said it will pay out $13.3 million to 17 plaintiffs.