I know Catholic institutions appreciate donations (the more money the better), but is it still Christian to not let the left hand know what the right hand does?
The Gayle and Tom Benson Foundation makes numerous sizable donations to Catholic institutions, among which are Brother Martin and Dominican high schools and Loyola University, and all three have renamed a square or student mall or building after Gayle and Tom Benson, but where does it end?
A sanctuary is a very different place: it is where rich and poor alike pray (though no other Louisianian is as rich as Gayle Benson). Are we not to consider the poor and the pilgrim in a more loving way, because if we are not afraid of the rich, we seem to fawn over them.
Why not name the quad in front of the Drexel chapel after the Bensons and rededicate the sanctuary to the memory of someone of much more humble means, one who has toiled to prevail against the sins of racism and slavery? Why not Venerable Pierre Toussaint or Henriette Delille or Servants of God Mary Elizabeth Lange, Augustus Tolton or Julia Greeley? These five did not give from their surplus, but from their lack. To honor the rich in this way is only making the first first and keeping the last last (and in their place.)
Henri André Fourroux III
French tutor
New Orleans