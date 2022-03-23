For the last year, the phrase “child care crisis” flooded national headlines.
Providers were forced to close, temporarily or permanently, due to COVID-19 challenges — not enough students; not enough employees; too many COVID-19 exposures. Nationwide, cities with historically strong workforces faced difficulties as parents and caregivers were forced to adjust their schedules, or outright leave the workforce, to care for their families.
Here in Louisiana, we felt it too, and we continue to work tirelessly to reverse these statistics — but our state is no stranger to the impacts of a lack of available child care.
Whether due to natural disasters, lack of employees or insufficient public investment, Louisiana’s child care providers have been fighting an uphill battle for decades, which has impacted our state’s capacity for economic growth. In 2021 alone, over 75% of Louisiana’s parents had to take time off work or school because of child care closures. And parents with a yearly household income below $20,000 were twice as likely to quit their job to care for their children.
Quality early childhood education is imperative to preparing a generation for school and life. Right now, Louisiana's economy loses $1.3 billion annually due to child care breakdowns. We cannot afford for that number to get worse — we must do everything feasible to ensure that working parents of young children have access to reliable, quality early care and education.
Last month, Louisiana celebrated its inaugural Early Education Month, rallying participation from over 400 stakeholders statewide. This monumental, bipartisan support provides an opportunity to show the country what can happen when a financial commitment is made to early care and education.
As Louisiana enters its legislative session, our leaders must support the state's working families and their children by expanding access to high-quality early care and education.
LIBBIE SONNIER
executive director, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children
Baton Rouge