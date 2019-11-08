Derri Walton, 2, pretends to feed her babydoll at Wilcox Academy in New Orleans, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. New Orleans gave $1.5 million to child care providers to invest in the cityÕs youngest learners last fall. Child care advocates say itÕs still not enough money and 9,900 low-income Orleans Parish children would be eligible for services if there was funding.