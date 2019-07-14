Michael Hale recently wrote a letter detailing all of his perceived failings of the current president as a reason why Democrats can't work with President Donald Trump. It was the typical litany of excuses.
Anyone with an ounce of knowledge about the workings of our government should realize that both parties have played political games with all sorts legislation, confirmations, acts etc. For Hale to blame it totally on Republicans is pure partisanship. Was he not around for the trashing of Robert Bork by the Democrats in the 1980s?
Has he not noted that the Democrats started playing games with judicial nominees long before the Republicans? Just take a look at history, and anyone with an open mind will realize that both parties are to blame. The biggest problem is that the Democrats have taken things to an extreme, as is their wont. Additionally, this writer spews the typical Democratic line that the tax cut was only for the extremely wealthy. It seems that the Democrats have yet to meet a tax that they don't love. I am anything but wealthy and have made out just fine from the tax cut.
Also, apparently, the fastest rising income has been in the lower-paid professions. Granted, the wealthy do in fact benefit from tax cuts. One must realize that they pay the lion's share of the taxes, so it stands to reason that they will benefit most from any tax cut. In fact, a good portion of the population pays no tax at all.
As editors, you should maybe be more selective in choosing letters for your publication, choosing ones that have some semblance of facts instead of ones that are pure partisan tripe.
Michael O'Hara
administrative assistant
Mandeville