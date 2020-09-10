Since the beginning of COVID-19 and for the past six months, all federal, state and local public sector employees have been receiving their full wages and benefits.
Wouldn’t it be nice if in one of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ next news conferences he would make the following announcement: Effective immediately, he will be donating up to 10% of his pay to a GoFundMe account or something similar to help all of those private-sector folks that have been laid off, assisting them in paying their rents, which would enable their landlords to pay for their mortgages.
Also, that he would recommend that all federal, state and local public sector employees join him in this charitable endeavor. What a gesture of goodwill!
LARRY LANGEVIN
retired transportation supervisor
Kenner